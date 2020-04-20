Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Dragged Over Rapey Skit

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Dragged Over Rapey Skit

Nasty Blaq is catching a lot of flak on Twitter after he posted his new skit in which he hinted on raping a woman.

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media, more because it hasn’t even been a week since Bello, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, threatened to gang-rape his critics’ mother.

We will not share Nasty Blaq’s offensive video on this blog, but check out the reactions to his rape skit.

Related Posts

Comedian Wofai Samuel Says ‘the Level of Begging These Days is Irritating’

April 20, 2020

Barack Obama’s Title Card in Michael Jordan Documentary is Hilarious

April 20, 2020

Ice Prince Calls Out Men Encouraging Women to Twerk With Sex Toys

April 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *