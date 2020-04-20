Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Dragged Over Rapey Skit

Nasty Blaq is catching a lot of flak on Twitter after he posted his new skit in which he hinted on raping a woman.

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media, more because it hasn’t even been a week since Bello, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, threatened to gang-rape his critics’ mother.

We will not share Nasty Blaq’s offensive video on this blog, but check out the reactions to his rape skit.

Nasty blaq’s complete book of jokes and comedy skits: pic.twitter.com/j9E48xKuLC — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) April 20, 2020

Taaoma. Lasisi. Maraji. Steady churning out amusing content without being rapey… Even Macaroni whose act involves thirsting after women weaves his storylines to steer clear of rapey vibes & still be funny. Nah..Nasty Blaq is just silly & tone deaf, there's no valid excuse. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 20, 2020

Make a funny skit without promoting sexual harassment. Nasty Blaq and Friends: pic.twitter.com/OObDhPOdAM — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) April 20, 2020

Nasty Blaq has the mentality of those men that ask women hawking things to collect money inside their room. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) April 20, 2020

This is what Nasty Blaq scripted … Your neighbor (female) meets you outside and appeals for some help , she ran out of oil and needed a bit . Rather than going inside , you lure in , lock the door and forcefully commit a sexual act . Where’s the joke ?

There’s none . — Volqx (@TheVolqx) April 20, 2020

I have to commend nasty blaq, I don’t know how he uses the basic things to get girls agree to be sexually harassed on camera.

First it was chicken and chips, now it’s groundnut oil. What would the next one be? Sand? Toothpick? Stay tuned to senseless blaq to find out. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) April 20, 2020