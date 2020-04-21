Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Apologsies for His Rapey Skit

Nasty Blaq has taken to his Twitter to apologise for the rapey skit he published yesterday.

In case you missed it: the Instagram comedian shared a skit in which he hinted on raping a woman who asked to borrow some oil from him. The video stirred heated reactions, with many people calling him a ‘rapist’ or a ‘rape enabler.’

Now, Blaq has published the ‘concluding’ part of the said clip in which he attempted to twist the end of the skit, making it appear that it was the woman who now wants to have sex with him.

Well, folks don’t buy that.

See his tweet and the reactions:

So Nasty blaq thinks that Twitter people are senseless.. He kukuma went to act a counter skit after being called out for posting a rapey

Content. It would have made sense if he resisted the urge to shalaye… Now see this : Check the thread for the the proven facts 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ludWltmsQz — Volqx Assistant • (@volqx__) April 20, 2020