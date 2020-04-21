Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Apologsies for His Rapey Skit

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Instagram Comedian Nasty Blaq Apologsies for His Rapey Skit

Nasty Blaq has taken to his Twitter to apologise for the rapey skit he published yesterday.

In case you missed it: the Instagram comedian shared a skit in which he hinted on raping a woman who asked to borrow some oil from him. The video stirred heated reactions, with many people calling him a ‘rapist’ or a ‘rape enabler.’

Now, Blaq has published the ‘concluding’ part of the said clip in which he attempted to twist the end of the skit, making it appear that it was the woman who now wants to have sex with him.

Well, folks don’t buy that.

See his tweet and the reactions:

 

Related Posts

Rapper Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Perfect Face Beat: “Growth”

April 21, 2020

Toni Braxton Reveals Babyface Played Tevin Campbell’s ‘I’m Ready’ for Her, First

April 21, 2020

Tevin Campbell Says His 1993 Song, Can We Talk, is About Stalking

April 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *