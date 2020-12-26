Instagram Comedian, Cute Abiola Engaged to Influencer, Adeherself

Social media influencers, Cute Abiola and Adeherself are now engaged!

The couple who do not hesitate to share loved up photos and videos of themselves on their different Instagram pages, have made it official as the skit maker popped the question.

Influencer, Adeherself who was in EFCC’s net earlier in the year on suspicion of fraud, shared a picture of herself showing off an engagement ring and captioned it;

“Best Christmas ever! @cuteabiola”.

Cute Abiola also shared same picture on his page on Christmas day,  tagging his lady love.

Congratulations to them!

