Instagram Comedian, Oluwadolarz Vehemently Denies Rape Allegations in New Video

Olamide popularly called Oluwadolarz is the latest influencer to be accused of rape.

The popular Instagram comedian took to his Twitter account to vehemently deny the allegations from an anonymous user of the microblogging app.

It started when the handle @unilaganon tweeted “Expose your influencers pls, Men shouldn’t be allowed to exist!!”.

The account then went on to share a screenshot of a message with an alleged victim of the comedian. The message detailed an account of drugging and raping after the alleged victim showed up at Oluwadolarz’ house on invitation to do a skit together.

Olamide vehemently denied the allegations in a video and requested his unnamed accuser to show any shred of evidence to prove her case.

– Comedian – Oluwadolarz responds

to Alleged R*pe allegation. Check thread for the previous post. pic.twitter.com/9eXLtkp5UQ — Postsubman (@Postsubman) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

