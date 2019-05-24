Inside Track: Obafemi Martins Gives Eagles Tips on Winning 2019 Afcon

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins believes the Super Eagles can win next month’s African Nations Cup if the team drew from their predecessor’s past experience in the North Africa country.

Martins was Nigeria’s top striker when the Super Eagles won the bronze medal at the 2006 African Nations Cup hosted and won by the Pharaohs.

The former Inter Milan striker said the Super Eagles have the quality to win the competition, adding, however, that they must be given the necessary support to reach their target at the competition scheduled for June 21 to July 19, 2019.

Apart from Nigeria, Martins picks Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and defending champions, Cameroon as teams capable of winning the competition.

The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC of China player warned Nigerians against hyping the Super Eagles as top favourites to win the event, stressing that putting the players under pressure might throw them off balance.

“The Eagles need encouragement and psychological boost to excel at the championship. They need to get the best preparations and approach every game with the right tactics.

“The Gernot Rohr led Super Eagles team are good enough to win the AFCON, but the 24-team format has made the championship tougher and more competitive. So, the Eagles must be focused and committed to the task to succeed,” he said.