Insecurity: Zamfara Governor Offers to Step Down

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state says he is willing to sacrifice his position should a state of emergency be imposed on the state over the alarming insecurity.

Yari, who had expressed support for the declaration of state of emergency to tackle the widespread killings in the north-west state, said some politicians had suggested the idea on the assumption that he was afraid to lose his office.

But speaking with state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, Yari said he was prepared to do anything to ensure peace and security in the state.

“I’m not playing politics with it (declaration of state of emergency). I’m serious about it,” Yari said.

Asked whether he discussed the declaration of emergency with Buhari, he said, “not at all,” he said, before adding that the insecurity could be easily brought under control if security agencies were serious about it.

“There is no place being occupied by the armed bandits in Zamfara state. They live and operate in the forest. They strike and run. Most of the camps are known by locals,” he said.

He further lamented the lack of presence of police in many parts of the state, saying policemen redeployed from the state following Buhari’s directive had not been replaced.