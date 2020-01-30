Insecurity: Senators ask Buhari to fire service chiefs, IGP

Some senators have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the nation’s Service Chiefs over the persistent insecurity bringing the country to its knees.

They also called for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The lawmakers made the demands in their respective contributions to the discussion on the security situation in the country during plenary on Wednesday.

They are Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, as well as Senators Musa Sani, Betty Apiafi, and Solomon Adeola.

While Senator Sani called for the resignation of the police boss, Senators Apiafi and Adeola asked the President to remove the service chiefs.

According to the lawmakers, the service chiefs should be replaced since they do not have new ideas in fighting insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.