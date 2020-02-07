Insecurity: ‘Nigeria on the expressway to Rwanda, Libya’ – Charly Boy

Maverick entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has likened the insecurity in Nigeria to Coronavirus, saying it has gotten to a feverish pitch.

The Area Fada, a critic of the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), regime added that Nigeria is on the same path that caused war and chaos in Congo, Libya and Sierra Leone.

In his poignant tweet, the artiste noted that instead of Nigeria fighting insecurity the way China is doing, we are empowering it.

The Insecurity in the land has gotten to a feverish pitch, like the disease “coronavirus”. But as China is fighting hard to contain theirs, we are directly and indirectly fanning it, empowering it, with some of us living in the illusion that they are safe from harm.

Who no know say, Nigeria is fast ascending to the very path that Freetown took. The path that ruined Congo and Libya. The expressway to Rwanda, that is the path Nigeria is fast speeding into.

Where Safe?

Who Safe?

