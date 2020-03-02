Insecurity: Catholic Bishops, others shut down Abuja in protest

Catholic bishops and other faithful on Sunday shut down Abuja in protest over unending killings in Nigeria which is perceived to be targeted at Christians particularly in northern Nigeria.

The aggrieved protesters are demanding urgent action from the Federal Government to rescue the Christians in captivity, particularly Leah Sharibu, the Chibok schoolgirls and others held by Boko Haram terrorists.

They defied a Sunday afternoon heavy downpour in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to hold a planned prayer procession. In large numbers and under police protection, the aggrieved Catholics matched from the National Ecumenical Centre to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Area 3, Garki.

The prayer procession was led by CBCN President Bishop Augustine Akubueze, supported by other Catholic bishops from across Nigeria who gathered for the first CBCN conference of the year.

The former Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, joined in the protest.