Insecurity: Buhari, service chiefs meet in Aso Rock

The President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is presently in a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, arrived at the seat of power Thursday morning and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

It is not yet clear why the president and service chiefs are meeting but it may not be unconnected with the rising spate of killings in the north-west states.

The deteriorating situation had led to protests in some of the states and among the northern elite, which had led to calls on the President to give answers to the challenges or resign.

