Insecurity: Buhari Passes Vote of Confidence on Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security and law enforcement agencies are capable of safeguarding the country.

The president stated this while responding to concerns raised by a delegation of Zamfara Advocacy Group which held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday

“I assure you, I get daily reports from people in the field and traditional rulers. I also meet regularly with the leadership of the security agencies, and they have been directed to deploy their personnel to secure the society,” Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, quoted Buhari as saying.

The president described the failure of local leadership in intelligence-gathering as “unfortunate” and enjoined community and traditional leaders to monitor closely the activities of people in their domain with a view to assisting law enforcement agencies to secure the communities.

The president also commended Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, for being proactive in addressing the security challenges in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Usman Balarabe, said the situation in the state remains “dire”, citing increased attacks, deaths, injuries and displacements.

“We are here because we believe Mr President and his administration can put in place solid measures to bring about peace and security and also mitigate the endemic poverty that has made this region one of the poorest in the world,” Balarabe said.

The delegation had which also included Asia Ahmed, wife of the governor of Kaduna state, and Kadaria Ahmed, media personality, called for greater collaboration among stakeholders; securing the borders; and permanently situating a major military presence in the state, among other measures.