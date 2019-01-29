Insane! ‘French Spiderman’ Arrested after Climbing 700ft Skyscraper Without Harness

A French climber, Alain Robert, aka French Spiderman, has been arrested for climbing up a 700ft skyscraper in the Philippines without a harness.

The death-defying daredevil scaled the GT International Tower in Makati, an edifice described as the 9th tallest building in the Philippines.

Office workers were stunned when the Frenchman suddenly appeared outside their windows as he crawled up the building.

Pictures and video on social media show the 56-year-old stuntman, clad in a dark shirt and yellow trousers with a camera strapped to his head, climbing the 47-storey tower without any safety equipment.

The urban climber and Guinness World Record holder later told reporters following his arrest: “There is the good crazy and the bad crazy… but what people are saying about me is I’m a badass.”

He’d scaled Dubai’s 2,722ft Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, the 1,063ft Eiffel Tower in Paris, the 1,454ft Empire State Building in New York, the 1,483ft Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Sydney Opera House.

Robert holds three Guinness World Records for climbing iconic structures, despite suffering from vertigo.

In 2015, he set a record for the most buildings climbed when he scaled his 121st building – the 1,003ft tall Cayan Tower in Dubai.

He holds the record for the fastest time to climb the Burj Khalifa unassisted, a six-hour and 13-minute climb he completed in 2011 with legal permission.

A year later, he set a record for the fastest time to climb Qatar’s 980ft Torch Doha unassisted (one hour and 33 minutes).

Robert climbed his first building when he was aged 11. He was locked out of his family’s apartment building in Bourgogne, France, and his parents weren’t home, so he decided to scale the seven-storey block using his bare hands.

This is not the first time the ‘Spiderman’ would land in hot water for his stunts.

Previous climbs have landed him behind bars in places such as China, Tokyo and San Francisco.