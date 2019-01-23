Insane! Boy, 19, Impregnates 12-yr-old Girl in Lagos

A 19-year-old boy, Olalekan Fatokun, who allegedly defiled and impregnated 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour on Wednesday, appeared in a Yaba Chief magistrates’ court in Lagos.

Fatokun is facing a charge of defilement of a child.

The prosecutor, ASP. Thomas Nurudeen told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 10, 11 and 13, 2018, at No. 8, Oguntuga str., in Abule-ijesha, Lagos, when he molested the girl.

According to Nurudeen, the defilement resulted in the pregnancy of the girl, who had been living next door to the accused for over 4 years.

“My Lord, it was the minor’s mother that discovered the pregnancy, said to be two months when she began to notice changes in her daughter’s body.

“Even at the police station, the accused did not deny being intimate with the minor,” Nurudeen said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until March 25 for hearing.