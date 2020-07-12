Ini Edo has Been Reappointed as Special Adviser on Tourism to Akwa Ibom Governor

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ini Edo’s appointment as the special adviser to the Governor of Cross River State, Emmanuel Udom has been reconfirmed.

The Nollywood screen goddess revealed the news of her reappointment to serve in the cabinet of his excellency.

Sharing the news via her Instagram story, Ini Edo wrote;

“Grateful to God and my Boss, His Excellency, Gov Udom Emmanuel for the reappointment to serve in the tourism sector of our dear state…

“I look forward to great accomplishment and milestones in this new era. God bless Gov Udom Emmanuel, God bless the Great state of AkwaAbasibom. God bless all my brown sugar family for your constant love and support… Everything good will come to those who trust in the name of the Lord”.

 

