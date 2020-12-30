Ini Dima-Okogie Reveals Personal Struggle with Fibroids

Ini Dima-Okogie has shared a very personal health battle with fans and friends on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal her struggle with fibroids as we round off the year 2020.

Ini Dima-Okogie disclosed that she was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and after seeing a gynaecologist, she was told not to have surgery yet but endeavour to get married as soon as possible.

By March 2020 however, the ‘Battleground’ star noted that bulge in her lower tummy had grown considerably bigger and was advised to take out the fibroids then but Covid-19 happened.

While surgery had to be put on hold, Ini said she tried exercise, herbs and a clean diet to help her case.

By November, the bulge had increased so much so that a pelvic scan couldn’t capture the size and she had to have a MRI instead.

Dima-Okogie shared a video showing off the size of her stomach before surgery as well as pre and post-surgery pictures.

She sent thanks to everyone who has been checking in on her, the doctors and nurses, her mum and aunt and everyone who took care of her during the ordeal.

