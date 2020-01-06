‘Influence who succeeds you’ – Bakare tells Buhari

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on ‘Influence who succeeds you’ – Bakare tells Buhari

The Serving Overseer, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), not to leave the choice of who takes over from him in 2023 to chance.

In a nationwide live broadcast in his church on Sunday, Bakare, who paid Buhari a visit last week, said it was important for Buhari to influence who will emerge his successor in 2023 so that his legacies will not be destroyed.

Confirming that he would not be seeking a third term, Buhari had recently declared that he would not influence who would succeed him in 2023.

But Bakare, who had last year declared that he would succeed Buhari, said there was a risk that a looter might take over if Buhari did not deliberately plan and determine who his successor will be.

The controversial man of God said,

“God is into succession. Anyone that does not concern himself about succession is destroying his legacies.”

Bakare was Buhari’s running-mate in the 2011 general election – which they lost to incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.

He has never hidden his desire to one day occupy the number one seat in the land, as expressed in his numerous commentaries on the state of the nation.

,

Related Posts

Gov Ayade announces social media ban for Commissioners, aides

January 6, 2020

FG debunks claims of mass recall of ambassadors

January 6, 2020

‘I belong to APC’ – PDP Gov Umahi

January 6, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *