Infidelity: Man Shoots In-law Dead

An angry husband reportedly went berserk and shot dead his brother in-law over his wife’s infidelity with his brother simply identified as Pius, in Amukpe, Sapele local government area of Delta State.

The husband, it was gathered is currently at large, while the incident has led to the burning of two houses, one belonging to the deceased and the other of the suspect’s brother, Guardian writes.

Sources say the wife had earlier confessed to having sexual intercourse with her husband’s biological brother, Pius.

In anger, the husband took his gun and went to the late brother in-law’s residence where a confrontation, which led to the shooting, ensued.

The deceased and his armed in-law were engaged in a shooting match before he was shot in his left eye and he died on the spot. It was gathered that members of the wife’s family marched down to Pius’ residence and set it ablaze.

However, the fleeing husband’s family retaliated by razing down the late man’s house, before prompt intervention of security operatives.

Meanwhile, the Delta State police command has confirmed the development, stating that a manhunt has begun for the runaway husband.

“I heard of it. That man shot his brother in-law dead at Amukpe in Sapele because they said his wife was sleeping with his brother. We are looking for the man,” the Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, said.