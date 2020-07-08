Infamous 90s Teacher Who Had an Affair with 13-year-old Student Has Died from Cancer

Mary Kay Letourneau has died from cancer at the age of 58.

The teacher who attained notoriety in the 1990s after raping and carrying on a full affair with her 13-year-old, six grader student, Vili Fualauu, succumbed after a 6-month long battle with Stage IV Metastatic Cancer.

Letourneau who was convicted of second-degree rape in 1997, gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, Audrey while awaiting her prison sentence.

She was ordered to spend six months in jail and stay away from Fualaau, however upon her release in 1998, authorities discovered that the pair had resumed their relationship. Hence, Letourneau’s plea agreement was revoked and she served a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence.

After her release from prison, she went on to marry Fualauu, then 21, in 2004. The couple already welcomed a second daughter, Georgia, in 1998 while Mary Kay was in prison.

Fualauu and Letourneau filed for legal separation in 2017 after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years together.

Letourneau’s son from her previous marriage, Steven Letourneau Jr., shared a statement with NBC News on behalf of the Fualaau and Letourneau families.

“We are deeply saddened to share the very difficult news that our beloved Mary passed away peacefully on July 6th 2020 after a six month battle since being diagnosed with stage IV, or metastatic, cancer. Mary fought tirelessly against this terrible disease,” the statement read.

It is in that spirit that we ask for privacy and respect for our desire to focus on the road ahead for all of us who make up Mary’s collective family. We ask that our boundaries and need for privacy be honored with continued kindness and understanding,” he concluded.

