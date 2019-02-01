INEC to Probe FG’s TraderMoni Scheme

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will probe the TraderMoni micro-credit scheme of the Federal Government.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital, after suggestions the scheme was a form of vote-buying.

Prof Yakubu said the electoral body was aware of the controversy trailing the TraderMoni, stressing that they would investigate the scheme for possible violation of campaign finance laws.

He explained that the commission would study public comments on the scheme and assess whether or not the government violated the campaign finance laws.

According to him, INEC has a mechanism for tracking campaign finance violations by the candidates and various political parties in the country.

INEC’s position comes amid accusations by individuals and groups, including civil society organisations who described the scheme as a form of vote-buying.

The INEC chairman earlier addressed senior officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at a strategy meeting which focussed on the general elections.

In his presentation, he highlighted 10 areas of collaboration between the electoral body and the FRSC to ensure the success of the polls.