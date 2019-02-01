INEC Releases Final List of Governorship, National Assembly Candidates [Full List]

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on INEC Releases Final List of Governorship, National Assembly Candidates [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the final list of governorship and National Assembly candidates ahead of the general election.

In the list released on Thursday, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for both Rivers and Zamfara states.

Meanwhile, the APC says it will do everything within the Law to ensure that it fields candidates for governorship and legislative elections in Zamfara.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The INEC had insisted that APC would not field candidates for elective positions in Zamfara for failing to conduct its primaries within the stipulated period, while the party was also removed in Rivers over factional disputes.

See Full List Below:

Aspirants And Candidates

Related Posts

Amaechi

‘You Lied’ – Amaechi Challenges Obi to Debate

February 1, 2019

INEC to Probe FG’s TraderMoni Scheme

February 1, 2019

Declare Buhari Unfit to Seek Re-election – CUPP tells Court

February 1, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *