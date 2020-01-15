INEC presents certificate of return to Uzodinma

Politics

Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as Imo State governor-elect.

He was presented the certificate on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of the state.

In his first official move as governor, Uzodinma ordered the freezing of all accounts run by the state until further notice.

No reason was adduced for the directive.

More to follow…

