INEC launches election result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV)”.

According to the commission, IRev would enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time as voting ends on election day.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday by Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after its meeting held in Abuja.

Okoye said that the commission at the meeting approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.

He disclosed that the innovation would begin from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State, holding on Saturday.

“To further strengthen the transparency in the election result management system, the commission has decided to introduce a dedicated public portal, IReV that will enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real time as the voting ends on election day.

“The commission wishes to emphasise that this does not constitute electronic collation of results.

“The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.

“This innovation will begin from the Nasarawa Central state constituency bye-election.

“Thereafter it will be extended to the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections as well as all subsequent elections.

“The commission hopes that this innovation will improve the transparency in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

He disclosed that for the Nasarawa Central state constituency election, the result sheet could be accessed by visiting https://inecelectionresults.com

“Click on Create New Account? Fill in your details in the form provided and click on Sign in and provide your State of origin and click on Continue”

“An account activation email is sent to the email address provided in the form.

“ Check your email and correctly copy out the activation code which will be entered into the textbox provided on the portal.

“Then click on Activate. This logs you into the portal and you can select the Election which PU results in you are interested in viewing,” he explained.

Okoye, who said that people could use the filter buttons to make the search easier, urged the public to remember to log out of the portal after use.

