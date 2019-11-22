INEC fixes Nov 30 for Melaye, Adeyemi Faceoff

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 30, 2019 for the supplementary election to conclude the Kogi West Senatorial District by-election.

In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC added that the Commission would be conducting the re-run election for the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency seat same day.

The statement said areas where the elections will be held will be uploaded on the Commission’s website, adding that collation for both exercises will be according to the usual INEC collation rules.

The statement reads: “The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Thursday 21st of November, 2019 and fixed 30th November 2019 for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, respectively.

“At the conclusion of the court-ordered Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on 16th November, 2019, supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas, 53 Polling Units and 46,767 Registered Voters, spread across 7 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“In addition, the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary re-run poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units.”

“Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls.

“The list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploaded on our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units.

“We enjoin all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission for conclusive free and credible elections in the affected areas.”