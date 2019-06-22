INEC Denies Resignation of ICT Director

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claims that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr Chidi Nwafor has resigned.

The electoral umpire made the clarification in a notice on its official twitter handle @inecnigeria, on Saturday, describing the rumour as false and urging members of the public to disregard it.

“The rumour circulating that our Director ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded.

“The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (from June 18 to June 20).

“Neither he nor any senior staff has resigned his appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections,” the commission tweeted.

INEC has been under fire over the past months following a petition by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that its server showed he, and not President Muhammad Buhari, actually won the election.

Responding to Atiku’s request to inspect the server, the commission claimed it never had one as the election was conducted manually.

The claim didn’t go down well with many Nigerians who wondered how the election was conducted without a central server.