INEC Declines Comment over Server Saga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not comment on the controversy surrounding its alleged central server.

Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this is to avoid running afoul of the election petition tribunal presently sitting in Abuja.

He said by dwelling on the issue now before the court, any journalist involved will be liable to sanctions by the tribunal.

“The Tribunal gave this warning in its inaugural speech. It is not just acceptable that we continue to discuss what is clearly subjudice. PDP has made a case and it is being argued in court,” he said.

“Why is it now being canvassed in the media? Is the purpose to influence the decision of the court? Let us exercise some discretion please and allow the court to take a decision.”

The PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is making case for a forensic analysis of the INEC central server, which he claimed housed the presidential results that affirmed his victory at this year’s presidential election.

However INEC lawyer, during a cross examination at the tribunal last week, said the commission never had a server, and as such, had nothing to show the PDP.