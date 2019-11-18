INEC declares Kogi West Senatorial Rerun Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi West senatorial district election inconclusive.

The returning officer for the election Professor Olayinde Lawal said the margin between the two leading candidates in the election – Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party’s Dino Melaye – is lower than the total number of votes cancelled.

Adeyemi, currently in the lead, polled 80,118 votes while Senator Melaye got 59,548 votes. Adeyemi won in six out of the seven local government areas in the district.

Voting was cancelled in 53 polling units in 20 registration areas in the senatorial district. A total of 43,127 registered voters were affected by the cancellation.

That number is greater than 20,570, which is the margin between Adeyemi and Melaye.

INEC is yet to announce the date for the rerun election in the PUs where voting was cancelled.

See the results below:

Kabba/Bunu LGA

APC-15,037

PDP-8,974

Ijumu LGA

APC-11,627

PDP-7,647

Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA

APC-14,168

PDP-9,786

Mapo/Muro LGA

APC-4,874

PDP-3,704

Yagba East LGA

APC-6,683

PDP-7,745

Yagba West LGA

APC-7,941

PDP-8,980

Lokoja LGA

APC-19,788

PDP-12,712