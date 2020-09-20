INEC Collation Officer for Ize-Iyamu’s LG goes missing

Tension is growing in Edo State following the failure of the INEC Collation Officer for Orhiomwon Local Government Area to come and announce the results of yesterday’s governorship election.

Orhiomwon is the home local government area of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

With only two of the 18 LGAs remaining (the other one being Ovia) incumbent governor Godswill Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leads APC Ize-Iyamu, his main challenger, with 87,677 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

