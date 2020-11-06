INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu hands over Monday

The outgoing Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, will on Monday hand over to an acting Chairman who will pilot the affairs of the commission till the Senate confirms his re-nomination or otherwise.

While President Muhammadu Buhari has re-nominated Yakubu and sent his name to the Senate for confirmation, his first tenure expires on Monday November 9.

He is expected to hand over to one of the National Commissioners, among those whose tenure has not expired.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, confirmed the development.

“The Hon Chairman’s (Yakubu) handing over ceremony to be held on Monday 9th November 2020 at the Conference Hall, INEC Headquarters,” Oyekanmi said.

