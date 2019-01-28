Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is catching a lot of flak online after she shared a screenshot of a text message in which she and her friend made a racist mockery of Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi.

Drama started Arsenal lost to Manchester United and the actress, who is also an Arsenal club ambassador, took to her Instagram Stories to share her frustration; she posted a snapshot of a WhatsApp conversation in which her friend compared Iwobi to a gorilla.

“Solves our winger issues. I can’t see that gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again. He’s so bad ya,” read the screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with the friend. To which, Esha replied, “Haha… I don’t know why they don’t bench him more.”

And people quickly caught the post.

How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Dfcpvl58mF — Chris (@LondonGoona) January 27, 2019

Now, Gupta has taken to her Twitter to claim that she, also, had been a victim of racism, adding that she did not realise that their chat was racist.

“Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity. It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn’t realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game’s result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys,” Esha wrote.

See her tweets below:

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

But what do people think of her non-apology? See the reactions below:

Just been blocked. To recap: 1. Esha Gupta posts racist comments about Iwobi. 2. Gupta apologises for anyone who thinks she’s being racist, but doesn’t apologise for the racism. 3. Gupta blocks anyone who calls her out. Is this acceptable, @Arsenal? pic.twitter.com/EaQshyozu8 — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 27, 2019

Dear @Arsenal I as an Indian am ashamed with Esha Gupta's sick mindset and would like to apologize. I am a @ManUtd supporter and always engage in friendly banter with my Gooner mates. But this is unacceptable in football. Hope you ban her for life! https://t.co/Hz6iSDqXjG — Kunal 🇮🇳 (@RunMUFC) January 27, 2019

Indian actress Esha Gupta doesn’t think she is racist after posting this. She is sorry WE think so. #afc #iwobi #bollywood pic.twitter.com/jl7Z4377pR — Chase (@ojaygba) January 28, 2019

Dear @HectorBellerin, Hope you are recovering from your injury. However this should be brought to your attention, maybe you can pass it to someone. Your ex @eshagupta2811, made these comments about @alexiwobi. Maybe @MarkG_Arsenal – can assist? #EshaGupta #Arsenal #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/R52z1aeLGg — PUSHED OUT BY BARTHEZ, WILTOOOORD (@BarnesIsDown) January 27, 2019

Hope he hasn't seen the comments by Esha Gupta, truly embarrassing as a person from an Indian background. Alex has been phenomenal recently 🔴 — Zayd 🦋 (@TenazTorreira) January 27, 2019