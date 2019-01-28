Indian Actress Esha Gupta Under Fire for Sharing Text Comparing Alex Iwobi to Gorilla

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is catching a lot of flak online after she shared a screenshot of a text message in which she and her friend made a racist mockery of Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi.

Drama started Arsenal lost to Manchester United and the actress, who is also an Arsenal club ambassador, took to her Instagram Stories to share her frustration; she posted a snapshot of a WhatsApp conversation in which her friend compared Iwobi to a gorilla.

“Solves our winger issues. I can’t see that gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again. He’s so bad ya,” read the screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with the friend. To which, Esha replied, “Haha… I don’t know why they don’t bench him more.”

And people quickly caught the post.

Now, Gupta has taken to her Twitter to claim that she, also, had been a victim of racism, adding that she did not realise that their chat was racist.

“Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity. It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn’t realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game’s result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys,” Esha wrote.

See her tweets below:

But what do people think of her non-apology? See the reactions below:

