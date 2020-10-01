Independence Day: #RevolutionNow protesters storm the streets of Lagos

As Nigeria marks the anniversary of her 60th independence, protesters on Thursday morning took to the streets of Lagos to demand an end to bad leadership and economic woes.

The protesters, under the umbrella of the #RevolutionNow movement, could be seen chanting anti-government songs and calling for a new direction in piloting the affairs of the country.

Heavy police presence as protesters demand for good governance

Numbering about a couple hundred, they marched from the streets of Ojota to Maryland in Lagos, chanting songs of solidarity.

This is as similar protests are also taking place in other parts of the country, including Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The protest comes bare days after youths took to the streets in several south-west cities to protest the hike in electricity tariff and petrol price.

