Independence Day: China awards 49 UniAbuja students N4.9m grant

As part of activities lined to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration and the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese government has awarded the sum of N4.9million to 49 students of the University of Abuja to support their education.

The students, who were selected based on best CGP and economic situations, cut across the entire 11 faculties in the institution and the 36 states of the country and the FCT and included 42 undergraduates and seven postgraduate students, Daily Trust writes.

Presenting the award on Wednesday, the Charge D’Affaires of the Embassy of China, Mr. Zhao Yong, said celebrating October 1st by the two countries constitutes a unique bond between China and Nigeria.

While congratulating the 49 awardees, the Chinese envoy hoped that they would carry on the China-Nigeria friendship and become goodwill ambassadors of their people.

He said 2020 is definitely a year that will be hard to forget in world history, with the COVID-19 pandemic effects, saying, “After the outbreak, the Chinese government attached great importance to the safety and well-being of foreign nationals, including foreign students.

“We care about the life and health of international students in China just as our own children.”

Speaking, the vice chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said for the world to eradicate poverty, make sure communities have strength to move forward and develop as well as secure a better future, education was the key.

He added that through the support of the president of China, the university has received some equipment and there were more on the way to assist it establish and commence the Railway Engineering department.

