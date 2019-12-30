Incredible! Brazil striker Hulk divorces wife of 12 years to date her niece

Bare six months after breaking up with his ex-wife Iran Angelo de Souza, Brazillian striker Hulk has started a relationship with her niece Camila.

Hulk, whose real name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, and Iran broke up in July, ending their 12-year marriage.

And reports coming out of Brazil say the 33-year-old Shanghai SIPG of China forward has started dating Iran’s niece.

Camila wrote:

“Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything.

“I needed to tell you some things that unfortunately circumstances do not allow me to say personally.

“Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here.

“I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse.

“It’s been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t true.

“I never imagined it could happen, but we don’t rule our heart, no one is immune or exempt from it. Live the greatest of feelings.

“I’m sorry for everything. If I could choose, we wouldn’t be going through this, but life doesn’t spin the way we imagine it to.

“He showed me that there was no chance of a possible return, so we allowed ourselves to live.“

Iran has had her say on her ex-husband’s new relationship.

She told UOL columnist Leo Dias:

“It is deeply regretted that Mr Hulk, not content with ending a marriage of more than 12 years, he then did not respect the pain of the one who always devoted love, affection, respect and consideration to him – as well as his children, whose supreme interests should be preserved by their father.”