Incredible: Boy manufactures ATM machine that dispenses cash in Imo [Video]

A little boy has set the internet alight after he locally manufactured an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

The child prodigy was filmed powering the makeshift ATM, he then pushed some buttons, inserted something that looks like an ATM card and the machine began dispensing money.

It is still quite unclear what he used in constructing the local Automated Teller Machine, but he seemed to know his onions as he demonstrated to onlookers how the machine works.

We can only hope the ministry of science and technology is watching…

See a video of the little genius and his machine shared by Wazobia blog below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFPRtIXghsG/

