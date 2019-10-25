In Russia, Buhari vows to protect Nigerians ‘home and abroad’

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians living within and outside the country that they will always be protected by his administration.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Buhari made the pledge on Thursday to a gathering of students and professionals in Sochi, Russia.

The president promised to stretch the government’s reach and capacity in protecting all Nigerians, not minding the distance.

“The life of every Nigerian, in every part of the world matters,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

“Our government will protect Nigerians at home, and abroad.”

The president explained that the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was established to ensure “a forward and backward link” for all Nigerians living outside the country by catering to their safety and needs, and providing a platform for many who would like to contribute to the development of the country with their skills, knowledge and resources.

He advised Nigerians living in foreign countries to be law-abiding and work hard to excel in their studies and chosen careers.

He assured them that his administration will always be people-focused, adding that all the programmes of his administration had been tailored to buoy the economy and protect the poor and vulnerable.

“We must create jobs to meet the growing demands in the country, and we are looking at agriculture already,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

“Yesterday, I met with Russian President, Vladimir Putin and we discussed some of the areas of shared interest which includes pushing for diversification of the economy in agriculture and solid minerals. Incidentally we have a lot in common.

“Russia exports crude oil like Nigeria, and it is the second largest producer of gas in the world. A lot can be learnt from their journey. We will collaborate in agriculture, oil and gas, and solid minerals exploration.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Steve Ugbah, Nigerian ambassador to Russia, said the president had restored the pride of all Nigerians by consistently meeting with citizens in countries he visited.