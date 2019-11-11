‘In a class of his own’ – Buhari mourns David-West

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of former Petroleum Minister, Prof Tam David-West.

A statement conveying the President’s condolence said he described the ‘the indomitable Tam David-West’ as “friend and ally.”

The statement partly reads:

“Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing. He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.”

It quoted Buhari as saying,

“He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.”

The statement, which was signed by the President’s media aide, Femi Adesina, recalled that David-West was an academic and author of many books.

“He commiserates with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved ‘the forthright Tam David-West.’

“President Buhari prays that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general,” it added.