Impeachment: Trump in the clear as witness vote fails

US President Donald Trump is set to be acquitted in his impeachment trial after senators voted against calling witnesses or admitting new evidence.

Democrats hoped four swing Republicans would vote for witnesses, which would have extended the trial and increased the pressure on the president.

In the end, only two of the four Republicans voted with Democrats.

The trial now moves forward to a vote on whether to acquit President Trump, which he is all but certain to win.

Senior members of President Trump’s Republican Party pushed from the outset for a speedy trial with no witnesses or new evidence. Above all, they wanted to avoid senators hearing from former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

According to reporting by the New York Times, Mr Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that the president directly instructed him to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on a Democratic political rival, Joe Biden.

Testimony from Mr Bolton about his involvement in the Ukraine affair threatened to significantly undermine the case made by the president’s lawyers during his trial.

Trump was impeached on two charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The first charge stemmed from an allegation that he pressured Ukraine to damage Mr Biden for his own political benefit.

The second from an allegation that he purposefully obstructed the Congressional impeachment investigation by barring aides from testifying and withholding evidence.

The final vote on whether or not to acquit Mr Trump will be held on 5 February.

A two-thirds majority in the chamber of 67 votes is required to remove him from office. The Republicans control the Senate with a 53-47 majority over Democrats, and no Republican senator has signalled that they plan to vote for Mr Trump’s removal.