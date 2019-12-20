Impeachment: Trump calls for immediate commencement of Senate trial

US President Trump has indicated his eagerness to see the Senate commence his impeachment trial without delay.

Trump revealed this after he was impeached by the U.S. House in the early hours of Thursday over abuse of his office.

The brash New Yorker became only the third president of the United States to be impeached.

The Senate is expected to commence his impeachment after receiving the impeachment article from the House.

Reacting to the whirlwind spin of events, Trump wrote on his Twitter page:

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.

“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial.”

He added:

“The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial!”