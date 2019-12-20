Impeachment: Apostle Suleman prays for Donald Trump

Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed that he has been praying for embattled US President Donald Trump since he was impeached on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, said he has been praying hard for Trump to overcome his present challenge.

Trump was formally impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday – becoming only the third president to be impeached.

The vote followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.

Trump will, however, remain in office until he is tried and convicted by the Senate.

In the wake of the extraordinary development, Suleman took to his verified Twitter page on Friday and wrote:

“Still praying hard for Donald Trump. God is faithful.”

The controversial clergyman in October had called on all Christians to pray for the embattled president when the impeachment inquiry started.

See his tweet below

Still praying hard for @realDonaldTrump..God is faithful.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) December 20, 2019