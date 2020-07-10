Impeachment: 9 lead race to replace Ondo Dep. Gov

At least nine chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State are lobbying to replace Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, who is facing impeachment charges before the House of Assembly, TheNation writes.

According to the newspaper, those eyeing the number two position are: chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board and former Education Commissioner Mrs Oladunni Odu; Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Gbenga Edema; former member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board and senatorial aspirant Lucky Ayedatiwa; Commissioner for Education and younger brother of former Governor Segun Agagu, Femi Agagu.

Others are: Deputy Chief of Staff Jimi Kuforiji; Mrs Olamide Falana and Commissioner for Water Resources, Yetunde Adeyanju.

A source said Ayedatiwa, Agagu and Odu are the strong contenders although some party chieftains are also rooting for the Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa.

The lobby for the deputy governor has intensified, following the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Ajayi by the House of Assembly.

A party chieftain from the North District, who craved for anonymity, said: “All the lobbyists are from the Southern district and they have enlisted the services of trusted allies of Governor Akeredolu.”

The gladiators are also core members of Team Aketi, the political structure of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The source added: “There are more qualified personalities in the South who are ready to take up the battle once Agboola is impeached. We cannot be dragged back by one man who has finished the party in the South because he was having his own agenda.”

