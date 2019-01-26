‘Impeach Buhari Now’ – Reactions Trail the Removal of CJN Onnoghen

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on ‘Impeach Buhari Now’ – Reactions Trail the Removal of CJN Onnoghen

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria, following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Though the president based his action on an order of the CCT, Nigerians from across the board have rejected it, questioning the president’s powers to unilaterally fire the CJN.

Leading the opposition to the move are Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senate President Bukola Saraki, who asked Nigerians to rise against it.

Many on social media have also weighed in on the development, which has already birthed hashtags such as #ImpeachBuhari and #TyrantBuhari.

Check out some of the reactions below…

,

Related Posts

Third Force Gives Buhari 7 Days to Reinstate Onnoghen

January 26, 2019

Buhari Dissolves NDDC Board, Appoints Acting MD

January 26, 2019

‘A Slide into Anarchy’ – NBA Rejects Onnoghen’s Suspension

January 26, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *