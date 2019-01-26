‘Impeach Buhari Now’ – Reactions Trail the Removal of CJN Onnoghen

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria, following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Though the president based his action on an order of the CCT, Nigerians from across the board have rejected it, questioning the president’s powers to unilaterally fire the CJN.

Leading the opposition to the move are Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senate President Bukola Saraki, who asked Nigerians to rise against it.

Many on social media have also weighed in on the development, which has already birthed hashtags such as #ImpeachBuhari and #TyrantBuhari.

Check out some of the reactions below…

VP Osinbajo said President Buhari was unaware of Walter Onnoghen trial, and I want to ask Osinbajo if the alleged "Reformed Democrat Buhari" is now aware that "General Buhari" has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeria,Walter Onnoghen.#TheBuhariEffect #TyrantBuhari #Democracy — Simeon (@simmeonii) January 25, 2019

The President can only remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria if (1) two thirds of the Senate votes for his removal (2) the National Judicial Council recommends his removal. Buhari has no direct power to remove the #CJN THIS IS A COUP!!! — Don Willy (@willyfatherhero) January 25, 2019

With Onnoghen's removal, we begin a downward spiral to perdition. The freedoms of the recent past didn't come cheap, neither would the fight to preserve it & the semblance of constitutional democracy we have. NASS must do the needful and impeach the president, NOW! #ImpeachBuhari — emmanuel offor (@emmyoffor10) January 25, 2019

The time for Onnoghen to act is now! First step: Suspend Ibrahim Tanko, Shutdown the Court, and go on Strike. — REM. (@martinsalive) January 25, 2019

January 1, 1984 General Muhammadu Buhari read his coup speech to Nigerians. January 25, 2019 General Muhammadu Buhari tweets his coup speech to Nigerians.#tyrantbuhari https://t.co/AcmvTOK9t7 — EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 25, 2019

Dear @USEmbassyAbuja @UKinNigeria, Now is the time to activate the travel ban on all members of the executives and their family. Our democracy is under attack, we have never had it this worst. #TyrantBuhari — Oluyemi Fasipe🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) January 25, 2019

Buhari has no power to REMOVE the CJN! What Buhari has done is an illegality!#Onnoghen remains the CJN! There is effectively a coup d'etat in Nigeria. — friarsomadina (@friarsomadina) January 25, 2019

Time to defend that which we achieved with our blood. Buhari illegally suspends Onnoghen and swears in Tanko his kin. — Mazi Chima Amadi Ph.D (@AMADICHIMA) January 25, 2019

Buhari has finally overthrown constitutional governance. Onnoghen remains CJN & Nigerians will continue to recognise him as such Move is aimed at stopping the swearing in of members of 2019 election petition tribunal – Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP)#TyrantBuhari — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) January 25, 2019

Now we have a full blown Hitler in charge of our country, acting as if he is law unto himself. But Nigerians will remember that I warned! — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 25, 2019

The suspension of CJN Onnoghen is illegal. Period. Any pretender allowing President @MBuhari and his cabal to deceive him into believing that he‘s the new CJN will soon be undeceived. It‘s the cabal’s coup to stop Onnoghen constituting Election Petition Tribunals #TankoIsaUsurper — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 25, 2019

So the ORDER of code of conduct tribunal is SUPERIOR to COURT of Appeal. Yes Onnoghen could have committed infractions as Chief Justice of Nigeria but where are the Powers to Suspend? It is sad that Mohammed made himself available to be USED as a Usurper #TyrantBuhari — kenny Okolugbo (@kennyokolugbo) January 25, 2019

This country is like, actually finished. A president suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Get your fucking visa. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 25, 2019

Liberians Survived Samuel Doe and Gaddafi.

Uganda survived Idiami.

Mugagbe was disgraced out in Harare.

Gambia survived Yayah Jammeh.

We survived Sani Abacha. One day, Buhari shall be a history and posterity will not forgive all his cronies. #TyrantBuhari — Bar. Bolanle🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) January 25, 2019

This is #TyrantBuhari's last move. He's done. It is over for him, it won't succeed. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) January 25, 2019