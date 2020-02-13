Imo Youths burn down house of man who stoned his cousin to death in South Africa

Youths of Amorie village in the Uburu community in the Oru West Local Government Area of Imo state on Wednesday set fire to a house belonging to one Nwazugbo Nsofor.

A video footage had gone viral on the social media showing how Nsofor stoned his cousin, Ife Odenigbo, to death in South Africa during a quarrel over an alleged unsuccessful business deal.

Angered by the development, relatives of the deceased mobilized themselves and set the house of the suspect on fire.

It is understood that while Nsofor hails from Etiti village in Ubulu community, the deceased hailed from Amorie village in the same community.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the police had begun the manhunt for those who set the house ablaze.

The police spokesperson said;

“Information revealed that two brothers, one Nsofor Nwazugbo, of Etiti Ubulu and one Ideh Odenigbo of Amorie Ubulu, residents in South Africa had conflict of interest in the early hour of today which resulted in fight and led to the death of Ideh Odenigbo in South Africa.

“Information got to the village youths whereby the angry youths of the deceased person set the house of the suspect and properties worth millions of Naira ablaze.

“We mobilized to the scene, took photographs of the burnt building. No arrest had been made yet but serious effort is in progress to arresting the perpetrators for possible prosecution.”