Imo State: Biafra group gives Uzodinma 2 weeks to vacate office

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) has labelled Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State an impostor, giving him a two-week ultimatum to vacate the position.

Uzodinma was sworn in as the governor after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha from office following a petition by the All progressives Congress (APC).

And in a statement Tuesday, the BZF claimed Uzodinma planted for a game plan to actualize the Islamization and Ruga agenda.

The group also faulted the prophecy of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, saying,

“God deals with facts, not hearsay; that’s what he does not understand.”

The Leader of the group, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka who gave the ultimatum at a press briefing in Enugu, described, Senator Uzodinma as “an impostor who will never enjoy the support of Imo people owing to lack of legitimacy.”

Onwuka said,

“We have watched with keen interest in developments in Imo State and have now come out to make our stand known.

“Our position is that a man who could not win even one local government area cannot preside over the affairs of Imo people.

He noted that though the Zionists were ‘Biafrans’, they would not fold their hands and watch the destiny of their people pilfered away.

The Zionists leader declared that “Imo State is part of Biafraland and for that reason, there is no way an impostor will come from nowhere to govern them. What is happening in Imo State affects every Igbo man.

“They clearly chose their governor through the ballot, so we are at a loss on how someone will jump from 4th to 1st position through the magic calculation of the court.

“We have it on good authority that Uzodinma was brought in as part of the game plan to actualize the Islamization and Ruga agenda, but it will not stand.

“He has two weeks to vacate that seat and allow the rightful occupier, Emeka Ihedioha to serve out his term.” he said.

Onwuka also sounded a note of warning against the defecting Imo lawmakers, stressing “they are going to pay a heavy price for that.”