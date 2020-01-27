Imo senatorial candidate shot dead

The Imo North Senatorial Candidate of Action Alliance in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Ndubuisi Emenike (Ototonwa), was on Sunday evening accidentally shot dead by his security aide, an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The tragic incident happened at around 5p.m. at Isiala Mbano LGA during a victory party for the All Progressives Congress candidate at the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had announced the APC candidate, Miriam Onuoha, as the winner of the election when the tragedy struck at the APC’s candidate house at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

It is understood that the NSCDC officer, who escorted his boos to the victory party, shot consistently into the air and mistakenly shot his boss, which brought the victory party to an abrupt end.

The victim fell and lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi, before he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, in an ambulance where he passed on.