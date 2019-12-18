Imo Senator slumps, dies in Abuja

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, is dead.

His death was confirmed to journalists outside the Senate chamber on Wednesday by the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha. He died at the age of 51.

Senator Uwajumogu was said to have slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja, where he died.

The Senator who is a former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The family has yet to release a statement on the exact cause of death.

More to follow…