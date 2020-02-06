Imo PDP lawmakers deny defecting to APC

The six lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State House of Assembly have denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers in a statement condemned the Speaker of the house over the report that they had decided to join the ruling party.

The six lawmakers include the former deputy speaker, Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala), Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North) and Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal).

The PDP lawmakers in a statement wrote: “The news of our purported defection to the APC from the PDP remains as shocking to us as it is to our various constituencies who demonstrated their respective resolves for our continuous representation of their interest on the platform of the PDP.

“It is on record that we were voted across party lines, hence we stand on their mandate for effective representation in the Imo House of Assembly.”

“The false and malicious statement credited to the speaker remains false, as there has never been a time we met or discussed such an embarrassing idea with the speaker.”

The lawmakers described the speaker’s statement as a figment of his imagination and a desperate attempt to lure and/or blackmail them into joining the APC.

“All peddlers of falsehood must be reminded that the mandate we carry is one beyond personal interest and that such hasty decisions as were recently seen at the floor of the House has no accommodation.”

The PDP lawmakers called on people spreading the fake news to respect their stand and that of their constituencies.

“We have individually requested that the peddlers of this rumour should make public letters of our purported defection, which informed this recent and ridiculous statement.”

“They must stop this self-delusion, as supporting the governor for the even transformation of Imo is a collective responsibility which requires no party line”.