‘Imo PDP defectors lured with N50m, lands’ – Secretary

The Secretary of the Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana, says that there is no crisis in the state party, insisting that the party has not lost any substantial personality.

This was even as he alleged that the eight PDP state legislators who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were lured with the promise of N50m and two plots of lands in Owerri by the state government which he said is desperate to have a majority in the state legislative Assembly.

Nze Emeana who stated this while reacting to the mass defection of the legislators who were elected on the platform of the PDP, noted that the party is not in any crisis as those who have left the party are those that the PDP had assisted, adding that no substantial person had yet left the party.

According to him, “the Party is not in any crisis because no substantial person has left the party yet.

“All those who have defected to the APC we learnt were lured with the offer of 50 million and two plots of the lands in Owerri. This is to tell you that no substantial member of the party with political clout has left the party. All those people have defected were made by the party.”

Mr Emeana however did not state the party’s plans to challenge the defections and reclaim the seats lost in the assembly.