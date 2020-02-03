Imo INEC office set on fire

The offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] at Orlu in Imo state have been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

Sources say the inferno started in the wee hours of Monday and it was not put out until it wreaked havoc on the secretariat.

The fire comes a week after some thugs invaded the INEC office to stop the collation of results from the supplementary election in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency.

WuzupNaija reports that the inferno destroyed the electoral umpire’s sensitive documents and no fire fighter was seen at scene during the fire outbreak.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the state commissioner of police, Olaniyi Fafowora had ordered investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson said:

“I can confirm the incident to you but the cause of fire outbreak is unknown for now.The state commissioner of police has dispatched the operatives to the scene of the incident. The Deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations led the squad to the scene.”