Imo Guber: Omo-Agege congratulates Uzodinma on Supreme Court ruling

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state is victory for democracy.

In a statement Tuesday by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege said the verdict had affirmed that the Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

He said light will always prevail over darkness, no matter how long it takes.

He said, ”I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your well-deserved electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

“Your victory and that of the governing All Progressives Congress is a clear indication that no matter how long it takes, light will always prevail over darkness.

“By reclaiming Imo State, I am optimistic that our party, the APC, will clinch more states not only in the South East geopolitical zone but also in the South-South in the 2023 governorship elections.”

He commended Uzodinma for his steadfastness and unshaken belief in the judiciary.

He charged him to be focused in taking Imo State to the next level of economic prosperity in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s agenda.