Imo Guber: Imo indigenes abroad turn to Trump, seek visa ban on Supreme Court Justices

A group, Ndi Imo abroad under the aegis of Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice and Democracy has petitioned United States President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over last week’s controversial judgement by the Nigerian Supreme Court removing Governor Emeka Ihedioha and replacing him with Hope Uzodinma.

The coalition in the petition which has gone viral faulted the verdict as illogical and requested a visa ban on those who delivered it.

Issuing a statement weekend, the petitioners announced that they have set the goal to get 1,000 signatures by Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The petition reads:

“Dear President Trump,

“Nigeria’s Disgraceful Partisan Supreme Court Must Reverse Her Recent Perverted Ruling or Be Placed on Visa Ban or no Fly List, Including Members of their Immediate Families

“The Nigeria’s Supreme Court recently in what has been described a “judicial coup”, overturned the landslide Imo State Governorship electoral mandate, given to Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and handed victory to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Party candidate, Hope Uzodinma, who came a distant fourth position in the election. Imo State is a totally Christian State!

“On March 9, 2019, during Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections held in Imo State Nigeria, the incumbent APC Party candidate, Hope Uzodinma lost in this highly Christians concentrated enclave to a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, former Speaker of the National House of Representatives Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a Knight of the order of St. Christopher of the Anglican Communion, and three others. According to official figures of the electoral umpire – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the results were as follows;

Accredited voters is = 823,743. The total valid votes cast is = 714,355 Rejected votes = 25,130 Total votes cast (Line 2 Plus 3) is = 739,485

The top four candidates received the following number of votes:

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (People’s Democratic Party-PDP) = 273,404 votes Mr Uche Nwosu (Action Alliance – AA) = 190,364 votes Ifeanyi Ararume (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) = 114,676 votes Hope Uzodinma (All Progressives Congress – APC “Moslem Party”) = 96,458 votes

“On the basis of the above the INEC declared Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha the winner. However, thereafter all the losers went to court, with Hon Ihedioha sustaining his win at the tribunal, and again at the appeal court. Then at the Supreme Court something strange and yet inexplicable happened, the Supreme Court accepted previously tendered and INEC rejected 213,699 votes from Mr Hope Uzodinma, the fourth placed candidate which was adjudged to be fake and unreliable by the trial Tribunal and concurred by the Court of Appeal.

“They added these fake votes to the official INEC declared votes for him of 96,458 to give Mr Uzodinma the winning votes of 310,153.

“But in a haste to gain foothold in this Christian enclave of Imo State, through their proxy Mr Uzodinma (a notorious character who had been indicted by a Presidential Task Force on fraud for diverting over $11m meant for dredging a government sea port channel and currently has a bench warrant for his arrest issued by an Abuja Magistrate Court for issuance of N200 million naira dud cheque amongst other criminal infractions) they forgot simple Arithmetic.

“When that whole fake results were added without adjustment to other figures, it brought the total votes cast to 928,054 , which is not only higher than INEC declared total valid votes cast of 714,355 but total number of accredited voters of 823,743 for the election. Yet, the Supreme Court in a bizarre judgment awarded more votes to the fourth placed candidate, that inflated total votes cast above the number of voters, and made him winner. When confronted in private, two of the justices said, “we were under instructions”.

“Nigeria legal system allows for Supreme Court to reverse itself in certain circumstances including where the judgement was obtained by fraudulent representations as in the case herein.

“It is based on these that we are calling on the partisan-agenda driven Nigeria’s Supreme court to review and reverse their decision, within ten days, or be sanctioned alongside their immediate families with visa ban and/or put on international No-fly list.

“The compromised Justices who delivered this atrocious ruling and who we demand sanctioned, if they fail to reverse their fraudulent judgement are

“Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad,

“Justice Kudrat Kekere-Ekun,

“Justice Sylvester Ngwuta,

“Justice Olukayode Ariwoola,

“Justice Aminu Sanusi, Amina Augie, and

“Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.

“We need your intervention Mr. President!

“Thank you!”

Some of those who signed the petition include Eddie Oparaoji, Matthew Mbanaja, Chijike Ndukwu, Chiwuikem Ihediwa and Adaugo Vivian Agwuocha.