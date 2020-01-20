Imo Guber: Hoodlums disrupt PDP’s protest in Abuja

There was chaos in Abuja Monday after members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] thronged the major roads off the popular Abuja Eagle Square and federal secretariat located in the Federal Capital Territory [FCT], in protest over the alleged miscarriage of Justice perpetrated by the supreme court over the Imo guber appeal judgment.

Addressing the party faithful, supporters and sympathisers, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said,

“We believe that our big men will hear our cry today to revisit, review and reverse the judgment.

“It is a Justice not only to the people of Imo but Nigerians as a whole.

“This is the time to show courage. The Executive arm of government should stop interfering with the judiciary in its bid to deliver judgment.

“Police, DSS should stop interfering and preventing protesters from carrying out legitimate democratic practices and protest.

“What we want to correct is the ‘judicial malaria’ that took place last week.

“Protest obtains in all democratic environments all over the world”.

But shortly after the PDP chairman’s speech ended, scores of hoodlums trooped out from unknown places, carrying banners in the name of supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

They chanted the anti-PDP songs which instilled the phobia of possible violence and mayhem and consequently scared and dispersed passers-by close to the protest ground.